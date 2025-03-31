Wolf addresses dynamic with Vrabel, who will make decision on draft night

Mike Vrabel's arrival left many questioning executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf's role in the New England Patriots front office. Does he still have the final say on personnel decisions?

Last month, Vrabel and Wolf gave conflicting answers to that question. While the new Patriots head coach suggested he was in charge of roster moves, Wolf insisted he would continue to have final say in his second year with the organization.

The mixed responses have led many to question the power dynamic in Foxboro this offseason. On Monday, Wolf spoke with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Mike Felger about what it has been like to work alongside Vrabel so far.

"It's been good. We've all been working together," Wolf told Felger. "No one's trying to win in March, but the amount of needs we had, we feel like we've filled some of those and made the team better. So I think we're just heading in the right direction."

Vrabel isn't the only newcomer Wolf will have to get used to working with in 2025. Ryan Cowden, a former Tennessee Titans executive during Vrabel's stint with the organization, joined the Patriots front office as vice president of player personnel.

Wolf admitted the new front office setup took some getting used to, but so far, things have gone smoothly over the first few months of the offseason.

"Maybe I had some of those reservations at first, but it hasn't been (awkward) so far," Wolf said. "And again, we're still in the honeymoon phase here in the offseason where things are going well, and we haven't played a game yet, and no adversity has struck, and we'll see what happens."

New England was active in free agency, bolstering its defense with several key additions while signing elite wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract. Next up is a pivotal NFL Draft, where the Patriots will have the fourth overall selection.

Felger asked Wolf who would make the final decisions on draft day. While Wolf didn't provide a direct answer, he emphasized that it would be a collaborative effort.

"Picking at four, we'll know hopefully beforehand kind of how it's gonna go in front of us," he said. "It's a little bit different when you're picking at 15 or 30. But at the end of the day, we're gonna do what's best for the team. And Mike and I and everyone have had conversations already about what that's gonna look like."

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and offensive tackle Will Campbell appear to be the most probable picks at No. 4 overall. The entire draft will be crucial for the Patriots as they look to build around their prized young quarterback Drake Maye.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 24.