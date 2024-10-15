Watch Patriots celebrate Maye's first TD in behind-the-scenes video

The Drake Maye era for the New England Patriots started off well in Sunday's Week 6 game against the Houston Texans, despite the fact that the Pats lost 41-21.

The rookie quarterback gave an encouraging performance in his first career start. He completed 20-of-33 pass attempts for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His three passing touchdowns were one more than veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett tallied over the first five games combined.

Maye's best throw came at the end of the first half when he hit wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in stride to score the Patriots' first touchdown. The 40-yard pass was the first touchdown of Maye's career, and it generated plenty of excitement on the Patriots' sideline.

Check out the video in the post below (swipe to the left) for a behind-the-scenes look at teammates reacting to Maye's first TD and congratulating him:

Maye will try to build on that performance Sunday when the Patriots play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

It's a favorable matchup for the Patriots, and one reason why is the Jaguars' awful pass defense. Jacksonville has allowed the most passing yards per game (276.7) and opposing quarterbacks are completing 70.8 percent of their passes against this defense through six weeks.