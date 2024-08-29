How does Maye feel about Brissett winning QB job? Pats rookie reacts

The talented rookie will have to bide his time behind the seasoned veteran.

Head coach Jerod Mayo announced Thursday that Jacoby Brissett will be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback, with Drake Maye backing him up until further notice.

Some believed Maye had a chance to win the starting job after making great strides in training camp and preseason, to the point where Mayo admitted the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had "outplayed" Brissett. So, is there a part of Maye that feels disappointed about being the No. 2 in New England despite his strong summer?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I wouldn't say disappointed," Maye told reporters at his locker Thursday. "Obviously, there's two ways to look at it: Obviously I want to play, you know, the competitive edge in me. But at the same time, understanding the situation just coming in here, Jacoby's been in the offense and gotten the reps with the ones (starters) all camp. So, I can't really say I'm disappointed, but at the same time, I want to be playing."

Maye starting in Week 1 seemed like a long shot when the Patriots drafted the then-21-year-old out of North Carolina in April. Maye was considered the most unpolished of the projected first-round QBs, and the plan was to have him learn and develop behind the veteran Brissett.

Maye a case for the Patriots to alter that plan this summer, however. He improved his footwork throughout training camp and got progressively better in each preseason game, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and completing 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a TD versus the Washington Commanders in last Sunday's finale.

"I think just do everything I can to prove I can be the starter," Maye said when ask about his expectations coming into the summer. "I feel like I had a good camp. I feel like I'm throwing it well. Played well throughout the preseason. So other than that, just keep my head down and keep working."

The deck may have been stacked against Maye in this QB competition given the state of the team's porous offensive line, which allowed constant pressure from opposing defenses during the preseason. Inserting a rookie QB into that situation would have represented a risk, which partially explains why Brissett got the starting nod as New England focuses on Maye's long-term development.

To that end, Maye felt like he did all he could to win the Patriots' QB job this summer despite the final outcome.

"No, think I left it all out there," Maye said. "I have no regrets coming back. This is how it worked out.

"... I'm still one play away, so I've just got to be ready for all circumstances. I'm here to help Jacoby and keep advising the quarterback room. Nothing's gonna change; I'm still rooting for him and cheering for him."

The Patriots open their season next Sunday (Sept. 8) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Brissett under center while Maye stays at the ready.