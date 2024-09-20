Drake Maye reacts to making NFL debut in Patriots' loss to Jets

It took just three games for Drake Maye to take his first snaps as an NFL player.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback made his pro debut late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Week 3 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The outcome was already decided when Maye entered the game with 4:24 left on the clock and the Patriots trailing 24-3. He completed four of eight pass attempts for 22 yards. He also scrambled outside the pocket a couple times and picked up 12 rushing yards. Maye also was hit five times and sacked twice.

"Just wanted to go out there, try to make some plays and have some fun," Maye told reporters in the locker room, as seen on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Postgame Live. "Felt a little nervous running out there. What a night with the crowd and the atmosphere to get my first game under my belt."

How would Maye assess his limited action?

"Can't take stupid sacks. We're trying to get the ball out, and you can't take sacks in that situation," Maye said. "At the same time, we got some first downs and moved the chains, made some plays with my feet and hit (DeMario Douglas) over the middle. So we got some good things to look at, at the same time."

What was Mayo's message to Maye before he went onto the field?

"Just be smart with the football. Don't do anything stupid," Maye said. "Just get out of the game. And at the same time, just enjoy it. Try to make some plays."

Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback for the third time in as many games this season. He completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 98 yards. Those numbers aren't amazing, but in his defense, he had almost no time to throw the football. The offensive line played horribly in this game. Brissett was sacked five times and hit 10 times. There wasn't much he could do.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked during his postgame press conference if he'd consider a change at quarterback going forward.

"I don't know," Mayo said. "We talk about it every single week, you're competing for a job. We'll get together as a coaching staff and see where it goes."

The Patriots have a couple extra days to prepare for their Week 4 road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 29. Despite being 0-2 entering Week 3, the 49ers have one of the league's most talented rosters and an elite defense.