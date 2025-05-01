‘I'm pumped': Drake Maye gives rave review of Patriots' offseason moves

The New England Patriots have made a strong effort this offseason to drastically improve their roster after back-to-back seasons with a 4-13 record, and at least on paper, they seem to have accomplished this goal.

The Patriots spent a significant amount of money in free agency -- more than $300 million -- to add productive veteran players at key positions.

And then last week in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots made 11 picks and bolstered their talent and depth at important spots, especially on offense. In fact, New England's first four picks were all geared toward helping surround quarterback Drake Maye with better players.

Maye spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since last season, and he sounded pretty excited about what the team has done to improve over the last few months.

"I'm pumped," Maye said during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. "A lot of new faces. A lot of veterans who have played at a high level. We found answers at a lot of different spots that can hopefully plug and play. I think that's what the point of free agency is -- getting guys who can help us win, and win now.

"Add that in with some of the young talent in the last couple drafts and I think hopefully we're headed in the right direction. That's what the guys are working toward."

One of the marquee additions for the Patriots was wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 31-year-old veteran has been one of the league's most productive wideouts since 2018, but he's coming off an ACL tear in Week 8 last season. If healthy, Diggs should be a key piece in Maye's offense.

"He's obviously coming back from injury, and it looks like he's doing great. He's been around," Maye said, adding that he used to play with Diggs in Madden as a kid and had the star receiver on his fantasy team.

"It's going to be cool to throw to a receiver who's made plays like he has, and made big plays in playoff games, been in a lot of different schemes and played with a lot of high-level quarterbacks, to see his point of view on different stuff. It's my job to give him a chance and go get it."

Maye had a good rookie campaign, and after the Patriots made so many upgrades in the offseason, the pressure to take a meaningful step forward -- both individually and as a team -- will be increased.

Maye doesn't seem bothered by the heightened expectations.

"There's enough pressure playing this position in this league. You take it," Maye explained. "There's guys around you who want to make plays and can make plays for you. I don't think there's any added pressure. It's the NFL, so every week you gotta bring it.

"If there is added pressure, I think you want it. I want the ball in my hands in crunch time."