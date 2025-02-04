Drake Maye did ‘a little bit' of recruiting at NFL Pro Bowl

The New England Patriots desperately need an infusion of high-end talent on their roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

There are major weaknesses at left tackle and wide receiver, among other offensive positions.

Luckily for the Patriots, they have two nice selling points when recruiting free agents. Drake Maye looks like a potential star at quarterback following an impressive rookie campaign, and the team has around $120 million in salary cap space -- the most of any team, per OverTheCap.

All-Star games and events are always a good place for players to do a little recruiting. And it sounds like Maye did some of that at the NFL Pro Bowl last week.

"Definitely think a little bit," Maye said Tuesday on FanDuelTV's Up & Adams show. "Got to know some of the guys, tell them a little bit about Boston, about Foxboro, about Gillette Stadium, the fanbase. Definitely a time to get to know some guys and let them know that the Pats got some things to make some moves this offseason."

Did #Patriots QB Drake Maye do any recruiting while he was at the Pro Bowl??? 👀📈



It remains to be seen how much of a draw Maye might be for free agent wide receivers and offensive lineman this offseason, but there was a lot to like on his tape from Year 1.

And there are a bunch of good veteran wideouts able to hit free agency in March.

Tee Higgins is the best of the bunch, but the list also includes players such as Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs. Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is also available via trade.

The Patriots have a really good young quarterback, a respected new head coach in Mike Vrabel, nine draft picks in 2025 and the most space of any team. There is no excuse for the franchise not to make substantial roster upgrades in the coming months.