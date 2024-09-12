What Drake Maye has learned from watching Jacoby Brissett

The New England Patriots' offseason signing of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is already paying dividends.

Not only did Brissett help the Patriots to a surprising Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is also serving as a mentor for New England's rookie QB, Drake Maye. The 31-year-old journeyman has led by example with his play on the field and his voice in team meetings.

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is taking notes on Brissett's approach.

“I think Jacoby does a great job and he asks a lot of questions," Maye told Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. "Just game management-wise, ‘Hey, we’re across the 50,’ Jacoby’s asking, 'This may be a fourth-down scenario, what play call do you like here on third-and-medium?' Little things like that, like, ‘Hey, we don’t always have to get in on third down.’ Coach Mayo and AVP (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) put it on our offense, we may be going for it some on fourth down. Having that mindset.

“Also at the same time, different ideas that Jacoby likes because he’s the one doing it and just asking questions. Jacoby does a nice job of throwing up questions that let AVP know, ‘I like this play. What are you thinking?’”

Maye watched from the sideline during the Patriots' 16-10 victory over the Bengals. Brissett didn't light up the stat sheet, throwing for only 121 yards with no touchdowns, but he didn't turn the ball over. He also set the run game up for success and watched as Rhamondre Stevenson rumbled for 120 yards and a TD.

Brissett's style stood out as Maye's biggest takeaway from his first regular-season NFL game.

“Just managing the game – how you don’t have to go win it as the quarterback on your own,” Maye told Daniels. “You’ve got guys around you, great players, that are making a lot of money, so you don’t need to make big-time throws all the time. Just managing the game is just as important.”

According to Daniels, Maye used an earpiece to listen to Van Pelt call in offensive plays to Brissett. Maye would then picture himself inside the huddle and envision how he would operate the offense behind center. After the drive, he would explain to Brissett what he saw.

Maye's eagerness to learn is the latest positive sign for his development. The North Carolina product already provided a glimpse at his first-round talent during the team's preseason finale vs. the Washington Commanders. Learning behind a knowledgeable veteran like Brissett can only make him better, which likely explains why head coach Jerod Mayo named Brissett the starter despite the rookie outplaying him throughout the summer.

Brissett will lead the Patriots offense again this Sunday when they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Gillette Stadium. Kickoff for the Week 2 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.