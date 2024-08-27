Should Maye or Brissett start Week 1? Our experts weigh in

Drake Maye's quick development has given head coach Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots a difficult decision to make with the regular-season opener looming.

Mayo has stated that Maye could earn the starting quarterback job over Jacoby Brissett if the rookie wins the competition against his veteran counterpart. After Maye's strong preseason finale performance, Mayo admitted that Maye has outplayed Brissett but acknowledged that won't be the only factor in his decision.

So should the Patriots stick with Brissett when they kick off their season vs. Cincinnati, or has Maye earned the starting job fair and square? Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan joined Monday's Early Edition to share their takes.

Curran believes New England should stay on the path it chose with Maye.

"Jacoby Brissett should start the opener against Cincinnati," Curran said. "Stick to the plan. The plan was to develop Drake Maye. Just because you've got some found money on your hands and he's way ahead of schedule compared to where you thought, and Jacoby Brissett has leveled off a little bit, stick to your plan.

"You wanted a developmental quarterback, you got him. Kudos to you, you're developing him. Don't change your plan."

Perry had the same pick, though for a different reason.

"I agree. Jacoby Brissett should be starting Week 1," he said. "It's not necessarily because of the necessity of sticking with the plan. It's because of the situation that exists right now on your offensive line.

"If you were to start Drake Maye -- and I agree with Tom Curran, who said last night that Drake Maye has won the quarterback competition -- I still wouldn't start him because I would be concerned that my prized jewel of the organization, the face of the franchise for the next 10 years the Patriots should hope, would be damaged behind this offensive line, which was woeful in its performance last night."

New England's offensive line has struggled throughout the summer, but Sunday was a new low for the unit. It committed several penalties, including four illegal formation violations. It also struggled to protect the QBs, allowing a sack that resulted in Brissett hurting his right shoulder.

Callahan made it unanimous with his selection.

"Let's go three for three. I'm with Brissett and it's for both reasons you both mentioned," Callahan said. "I think it is the plan when you signed Jacoby Brissett. It's partially to say, hey, you're gonna play quarterback and you're gonna be a pinata in case the offensive line is as bad as it has been, because you don't want to risk the long-term development of Drake Maye. And that's what this season is about.

"The organizational objective is not to win for the first time in God knows how many years. It's to develop, find the pieces. Drake Maye is the biggest piece here. You need to sideline him, not until it's necessarily safe because I don't think that'll ever be possible, but not put him in clear and present danger when you have two proven starting-caliber offensive linemen right now and five positions to fill."

The Patriots are expected to name their Week 1 starter within the next couple of days. Mayo said last week the announcement will likely be made Monday or Tuesday.

As for who Curran, Perry, and Callahan believe will start Week 1? Again, all three picked Brissett.

New England's regular-season opener vs. Cincinnati is set for Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.