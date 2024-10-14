Drake Maye's game vs. Texans was first of its kind in 74-plus years

Was Sunday's game against the Houston Texans the best 20-point loss in New England Patriots history?

Hear us out: Yes, the Patriots were outclassed by the Texans in a 41-21 defeat that dropped them to 1-5 on the season. But the story of the game in New England was the play of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who threw three touchdown passes in his first NFL start and showed real promise that he can be the team's franchise QB.

Maye made plenty of mistakes, including a trio of costly turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble). But his raw talent also shone through: The No. 3 overall pick completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards -- the most by a Patriots QB this season -- and also led the team in rushing with 38 yards on five attempts.

When's the last time a QB threw at least three touchdown passes and led his team in rushing in his first NFL start? According to Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL Research, it's never happened in the Super Bowl era and hasn't happened in any NFL game since at least 1950.

Drake Maye is the first QB since at least 1950 to throw 3+ touchdowns and lead his team in rushing in his first career start@NFLPlus — Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem) October 13, 2024

Maye's three touchdown passes by themselves were historic, as the North Carolina product is only the second QB in Patriots history to throw three TD passes in his first NFL start. (The other? Tom Yewcic in 1962.)

And even with Maye's three turnovers, his stat line compares pretty favorably to other notable Patriots QBs in their first NFL start:

Drew Bledsoe (1993): 14 for 30, 148 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 69.9 passer rating

14 for 30, 148 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 69.9 passer rating Tom Brady (2001): 13 for 23, 168 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 79.6 passer rating

Mac Jones (2021): 29 for 39, 281 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 102.6 passer rating

Drake Maye (2024): 20 for 33, 243 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 88.3 passer rating

We shouldn't draw too many conclusions from one start. But considering how low the bar was entering Sunday -- Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes total in New England's previous five games -- Maye's performance should give Patriots fans optimism, particularly as it relates to his ability to extend plays with his athleticism.

Maye's next test will be in London when the Patriots face the 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at Wembley Stadium.