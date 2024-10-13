Drake Maye is officially on the board.

The New England Patriots' prized rookie quarterback recorded his first NFL touchdown late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. With 11 seconds left in the half, he connected with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on a beautifully thrown 40-yard TD pass to cut Houston's lead to seven.

Maye's first start has been a mixed bag. He threw his first career interception earlier in the game and was strip-sacked in the third quarter. Still, his impressive TD pass exemplified why the Patriots selected the North Carolina product with the third overall pick in this year's draft.

According to Next Gen Stats, it was the longest completion by a Patriots QB over the last three seasons.