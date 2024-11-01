Will Drake Maye play vs. Titans? Patriots QB's status still murky

The good news for New England Patriots fans: There's still a chance Drake Maye will play on Sunday. The bad news: There's also a chance he won't.

The rookie quarterback remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed to reporters Friday. Maye will be a limited participant in practice for the third straight day, per Mayo, which means his status may not be determined until Saturday or even Sunday.

When asked if there's a chance Maye gets cleared in time to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, Mayo responded with a definitive "yes," although he also expressed confidence in veteran QB Jacoby Brissett should Maye not be cleared in time.

Maye was placed in the protocol last Sunday after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the Patriots' win over the New York Jets. He practiced for 30 minutes on Wednesday and wasn't on the field during the portion of the practice open to the media. On Thursday, Maye was seen taking reps with New England's quarterbacks, suggesting he could be in Phase 4 of the league's concussion protocol, titled: "Club-based non-contact training drills."

In Phase 4, players can throw, catch and run in practice, although all activity must be non-contact. In order to advance to the fifth and final phase, players need to undergo "neurocognitive and balance testing."

This article will updated with more information on Maye as it's available.