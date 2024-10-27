Drake Maye wanted to return to Pats-Jets after head injury, Mayo says

Drake Maye's health is a significant concern after the rookie quarterback suffered a concussion in the New England Patriots' upset win over the Jets on Sunday.

But head coach Jerod Mayo gave Patriots fans some hope when asked how Maye was doing after exiting the game in the second quarter with a head injury.

"I walked in at halftime and saw him, and the competitor that he is, obviously he wanted to go back out there and play," Mayo said of Maye. "But there's a protocol that he has to go through, and again, can't wait to get him back."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Maye initially was listed as questionable to return after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood at the end of an 18-yard run. Mayo told CBS at halftime that his rookie QB wouldn't return to the game, however, and the Patriots announced Maye's concussion shortly thereafter.

While the severity of Maye's concussion is unclear, it's encouraging to hear that the 22-year-old was able to have a conversation with his head coach and tell Mayo he wanted to return to the game.

That said, Maye's status for next Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans is still to be determined. Maye now is in the NFL's concussion protocol and must complete a five-step process before being cleared for action.

Maye got off to a fast start prior to his injury, completing 3 of 6 passes for 23 yards and rushing for 46 yards on three carries that included a 17-yard touchdown run. As for Sherwood's concussion-inducing hit on Maye, which didn't result in a penalty? Mayo didn't seem thrilled about the no-call.

"They didn't call it," Mayo said. "I had conversations with them the entire game. I thought some of those calls were questionable. At the same time I have to go back and watch the film. We'll have those conversations."