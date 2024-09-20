Drake Maye wasn't going to pass up the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Jets had just routed Maye's New England Patriots 24-3 at MetLife Stadium, and New York star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was conducting his postgame interview with Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung as players trickled off the field.

But Maye lingered on the field through Rodgers' entire two-minute interview, then ran over to shake the veteran QB's hand after he had finished.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm waiting for the GOAT," Maye told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo before his exchange with Rodgers, which lasted all of five seconds.

Drake Maye stood nearby while Aaron Rodgers did his interview with Amazon.



“I’m waiting for the GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/prlVM61VKI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2024

Maye's choice of words might irk some Patriots fans who only acknowledge one GOAT in franchise icon Tom Brady. But it seemed like this was less about disrespecting Brady and more about the rookie QB paying his respects to a player he grew up idolizing.

"He was my favorite player growing up," Maye told the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed of Rodgers. “I had a phone case with Aaron Rodgers on it for like five years of my life.

"He was doing a press conference, and I was late getting back here, but just wanted to let him know I’m a big fan. Enjoyed watching him tonight even though it was against us. Still, always a fan at heart, first."

Maye literally grew up watching Rodgers, who made his NFL debut in 2005 when Maye was just three years old and won his lone Super Bowl when the North Carolina native was eight. Maye has expressed his admiration for Brady in the past as well -- he also called Brady the GOAT, for the record -- but the fact that he actually got to play against Rodgers made Sunday extra special, despite the final result.

Rodgers, meanwhile, kept his message brief for the Patriots' third overall pick, who made his NFL debut late in the fourth quarter and completed 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards to go along with 12 rushing yards.

"He said best of luck, stay healthy and just hang in there,” Maye told Kyed of Rodgers' message. "Just more just wanted to watch him. It was pretty cool tonight."

Head coach Jerod Mayo didn't confirm who will start at quarterback in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, but it will likely be the veteran Jacoby Brissett under center next Sunday with Maye back in observation mode.