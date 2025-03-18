Why Devin McCourty is high on 2025 Patriots defense's potential

Devin McCourty knows a good NFL defense when he sees one.

The former New England Patriots defensive back was a part of three Super Bowl-winning defenses and appeared in the game five times during his 13-year tenure. He was a defensive captain for 12 seasons in Foxboro.

McCourty believes with the free-agent additions they've made so far this offseason, the 2025 Patriots defense could wreak havoc. While acknowledging the moves New England still needs to make to improve the offense, McCourty explained why he's high on the defense's potential.

"The holes are still the holes. They have to fill it in a little bit," McCourty said. "But did they get better overall as a team? No doubt about it. Especially if you get Christian Barmore healthy, I think with Milton Williams and having those two guys in the middle with (Harold) Landry and Keion White -- I think this defense will be more along the lines of our 2018 defense when you talk about aggressive, downhill, forcing teams to make mistakes. I think it'll just be a different mentality.

The key word to describe the 2025 Pats defense? Versatility.

"When you look at Carlton Davis and Gonzo (Christian Gonzalez) outside, and then if Marcus Jones stays healthy, I think he's a true slot corner," McCourty added. "Then I think with (Robert) Spillane and (Ja'Whaun) Bentley, you're gonna have two guys that are gonna know how to run a defense. They're gonna be versatile. Spillane's a guy who can run. Not the ideal kind of big linebacker, thumper.

"So I think when you throw in (Jahlani) Tavai, Bentley, and Spillane, you'll be able to be a little bit more versatile. ... That defense will be able to be aggressive. I think it'll be different than what we've seen."

