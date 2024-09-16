Douglas gives honest response to lack of targets through two games

DeMario "Pop" Douglas is the most dynamic wide receiver on the New England Patriots roster. He's fast, he's quick, he runs good routes, he can pick up yards after the catch, and he can even be part of the run game on jet sweeps and similar types of plays.

And yet, despite the myriad of ways Douglas could be used in the offense, he has barely touched the football through the first two weeks of the season.

Douglas caught two passes for 13 yards on three targets in the Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was targeted zero (!) times in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Zero targets, zero carries, zero production.

Douglas told reporters Monday that not getting any targets against the Seahawks was "very challenging." When asked if he has been able to showcase his talents, the second-year wideout replied, "Last year. Not yet this year."

Does Douglas think he's running good routes?

“Look at the film, you can tell," he told reporters, as seen in the video player above. "But things happen for a reason, and when my time is ready, I’m gonna show it.”

Fortunately for Douglas, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo admitted in his postgame press conference Sunday that finding ways to get the young wideout involved in the offense needs to be a focus.

"Yeah, we have to get him going," Mayo told reporters. "We have to scheme up some things for him. He's one of our most explosive players, and that's on us as coaches to put it together."

The Patriots' passing attack has been pretty underwhelming through two games and ranks 29th out of 32 teams in yards per game (122.5).

Patriots wideouts were barely used Sunday. Ja'Lynn Polk (two catches, 12 yards, one touchdown) and K.J. Osborn (one catch, seven yards) were the only players at the position to catch a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Patriots have a short week to prepare for the New York Jets ahead of Thursday night's showdown at MetLife Stadium. It's no secret the Patriots have to push the ball down field more often and be more dangerous throwing the football. Getting Douglas involved early and often against the Jets would be an effective way to accomplish both of those objectives.