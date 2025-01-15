Breer, Perry identify potential Patriots DC candidates for Vrabel

If Mike Vrabel's first priority as New England Patriots head coach is finding an offensive coordinator, choosing a defensive coordinator might be a close second.

After all, the Patriots were a bottom-10 defensive team in several metrics last season and allowed 30 or more points in six games under first-year defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington. While Covington's future is unclear, it wouldn't be surprising if Vrabel brought in a new DC with more experience to help turn things around on defense.

So, who might Vrabel consider as his new defensive coordinator? The MMQB's Albert Breer and Patriots Insider Phil Perry listed a few potential candidates Tuesday on Arbella Early Edition.

"I think if Mike had his choice, it'd be Shane Bowen ... but Shane is now with the Giants, and I don't think they're gonna be able to get him out of there," Breer said.

Bowen was in Tennessee for all of Vrabel's six seasons as head coach, serving as outside linebackers coach (2018-20) and defensive coordinator (2021-23). But NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported over the weekend that the Giants are keeping Bowen on as DC in New York.

Breer then suggested an out-of-the-box candidate for New England in Baltimore Ravens senior advisor Dean Pees.

"Maybe (his role in New England is) senior defensive assistant, but Dean has been a huge part of turning the Ravens defense around late in the year," Breer said.

"He's had an interest in staying in coaching, so having him in some capacity -- maybe in a senior role -- could help. He really helped Mike his first year in Tennessee (as Titans defensive coordinator in 2018). He would have the context of what that first year was like with Mike in Tennessee, and then maybe you bring in a young defensive coordinator, somebody who Mike has worked with."

Pees, who turns 76 in November, also has experience with the Patriots organization, having served as linebackers coach from 2004-05 and defensive coordinator from 2006-09.

Perry suggested another name with Patriots ties in Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who spent seven seasons in New England from 2009-15 in a variety of defensive coaching roles.

"One name that I would just throw into the mix because we're familiar with him here is Pat Graham," Perry said. "Really smart guy, defensive coordinator at a number of different places, has some play-calling experience, his contract is up after having just been in Vegas. Smart guy, Yale guy, would know the area, so that would make some sense too."

NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton noted Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow could be a name to watch as well; Crow spent three seasons on Vrabel's staff in Tennessee (2021-23) as Titans outside linebackers coach.

Vrabel has a strong defensive background, having played 14 NFL seasons as an outside linebacker and having served as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans. So, his presence alone should help the defense improve after several down seasons.

Still, if Vrabel plans to be a "CEO-style" head coach, he needs a qualified defensive coordinator to call the shots on that side of the ball, so New England's DC search is worth watching closely.