Patriots give Godchaux permission to seek trade: Report

Significant changes are coming to the New England Patriots' roster this offseason, and Davon Godchaux might be among those on the way out.

The Patriots have given the veteran defensive tackle permission to seek a trade, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Multiple teams have made contact with the Patriots about a potential Godchaux trade, per Rapoport, who added that the 30-year-old is "likely on the move given the team's defensive scheme shift."

Godchaux signed a two-year, $18 million contract extension with New England last offseason and started all 17 games for the Patriots in 2024. But the team completely overhauled its coaching staff this offseason, with new head coach Mike Vrabel installing a new defensive coordinator in Terrell Williams and a new defensive line coach in Clint McMillan.

Vrabel suggested that coaching staff overhaul could coincide with a roster overhaul as the Patriots aim to build a new culture in New England.

"I think what the roster looks like today is going to be vastly different than what it looks like at the end of August," Vrabel told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

