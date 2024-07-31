Davon Godchaux has gotten his wish.

Godchaux and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth up to $21 million that includes $16.5 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

The news comes just five days after Godchaux sounded off on his contract situation and told reporters he was being undervalued on his current deal.

"It's frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money," Godchaux said last Friday. "... I've been consistent playing the run throughout my eight years in the league and I feel like I'm still in my prime, so I feel like I wanna be rewarded like that also. So yeah, it's frustrating."

Now, the 29-year-old defensive tackle has financial security for the next two seasons, while the Patriots have locked up a key piece of their defensive line who could see more action if Christian Barmore is forced to miss time after being diagnosed with blood clots.

Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore are different players. But if Barmore — who was used across situations in 2023 — is going to miss significant time (recently diagnosed with blood clots), keeping an assignment-sound early-down defensive tackle had value to New England. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 31, 2024

Godchaux joins a host of Patriots veterans who have received new contracts or extensions from executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and his staff. One conspicuous absence from that list is star pass-rusher Matthew Judon, who skipped the team's training camp practice Tuesday as he seeks a new deal.