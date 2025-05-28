A great New England Patriots offensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career.

The Patriots announced Wednesday that longtime center and team captain David Andrews, who was released in March, will be holding a retirement press conference on Monday, June 2.

This Monday, June 2, the Patriots will celebrate the career of 2-time Super Bowl Champion David Andrews. pic.twitter.com/yXwqtq2iLP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 28, 2025

Andrews signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. With then-starting center Bryan Stork on injured reserve, Andrews was the next man up. He took advantage of the opportunity with 11 starts as a rookie and played every snap in the first half of the campaign.

Stork was released after Andrews beat him for the starting center job in 2016. That season, Andrews started in all 16 regular-season games before helping the Patriots to a Super Bowl LI title in the unforgettable 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Andrews signed a three-year extension in 2017 and was named a Patriots captain. He helped the Patriots win their sixth Lombardi Trophy in 2018 when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Andrews played for New England through last season but missed the final 13 games due to a shoulder injury.

"David Andrews' career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a press release on March 13. "As a rookie free agent, David earned a starting assignment at center in his NFL debut, a position he anchored for the next decade.

"His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the team earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who elected him as an eight-time team captain. The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated. David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the entire Kraft family and the New England Patriots, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his countless contributions, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable career."

Andrews hangs up the cleats with 124 games played (121 starts) and two Super Bowl rings.