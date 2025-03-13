The New England Patriots have parted ways with one of their most respected players.

Longtime center David Andrews has been released, the team announced Thursday.

"David Andrews' career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a press release. "As a rookie free agent, David earned a starting assignment at center in his NFL debut, a position he anchored for the next decade.

"His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the team earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who elected him as an eight-time team captain. The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated. David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the entire Kraft family and the New England Patriots, I want to express my deepest gratitude for his countless contributions, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable career."

Andrews was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft and signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

It ended up being a tremendous pickup as Andrews quickly became the team's starting center and played at a high level throughout his career. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018 and served as a team captain later in his career.

Andrews was placed on season-ending injured reserve in October of last season after suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 32-year-old center ends his Patriots career with 124 games played (121 starts) over nine seasons.