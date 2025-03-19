David Andrews opens up about Patriots releasing him after 10 seasons

Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews has broken his silence a week after being released by the team.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, who spent 10 seasons in Foxboro, shared his thoughts on the decision during an episode of The Quick Snap podcast with former Pats teammate Brian Hoyer. While he knew being released was a possibility, that didn't make it any less disappointing.

"They're trying to do what's best for the football team," Andrews said. "You respect that as a player. Obviously, there were some things I thought I could do to help and provide value. But I understand their decision at some level. ... I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Andrews had looked forward to reuniting with Josh McDaniels, his offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2021. The 32-year-old thrived in McDaniels' system and was eager to play in a familiar scheme.

"I was super excited for the opportunity with Josh and the new coaches and getting to know them," Andrews said. "I knew that offense really well. I've had a lot of success in that offense. It fits my play style well, how I like to play, what I like to do.

"I've had a lot of success (in it) and was excited for that reunion. I've had a great relationship with Josh and was excited to see (Mike) Vrabel and what he brought to the table as a football coach."

The Patriots informed Andrews of their decision days before making the move official. Having spent his entire career in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Andrews reflected on a quote from his former head coach, Bill Belichick, upon learning his time with the team was up

"I found out earlier that week," Andrews said. "I've been so blessed. I've had 10 years and never got fired. I was living a pipe dream that I would hopefully make the decision myself. What did Bill say? There's a light at the end of the tunnel and you're hoping it's not a train. I was hoping it wasn't a train, and it was a train."

Despite the disappointment, Andrews still holds New England close to his heart.

"Still love the organization, still love the community," he said. "We're still here, we don't have any plans to make any drastic moves right now. ... It is home right now."

You can watch the full episode of "The Quick Snap" podcast below, or on YouTube:

The Patriots wasted little time finding Andrews' replacement, signing veteran center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal on Tuesday.