David Andrews leaves Pats-49ers with shoulder injury

The New England Patriots lost the anchor of their offensive line during Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Veteran center David Andrews exited to the locker room during the Patriots' opening drive and was listed as questionable to return due to a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Nick Leverett.

In the third quarter, the Patriots officially ruled Andrews out for the remainder of the game. Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and safety Kyle Dugger also were ruled out after being carted off the field with ankle injuries.

Andrews' status will be worth monitoring heading into Week 5. The 32-year-old is an irreplaceable piece of a Patriots offensive line that has already been plagued by injuries this season.