Why Patriots should pursue Davante Adams if Jets release star WR

With the Cincinnati Bengals expected to place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extending their negotiating window to work out a deal with Chris Godwin, the New England Patriots' options at wide receiver in free agency are already dwindling.

But one name could hit the market soon that should pique the Patriots' interest: Davante Adams.

Adams is under contract with the Jets through 2026, but with New York parting ways with his longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams is a prime candidate to be released, as he'd save the team nearly $30 million in cap space if he's cut before June 1, per OverTheCap.

At 32 years old and entering his 12th NFL season, Adams is a bit past his prime. But he still amassed 85 catches for 1,063 receiving yards in 2024 and tallied at least 100 receptions for at least 1,100 yards in each of the previous four seasons.

On Thursday's episode of Zolak & Bertrand, ex-Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak explained why Adams would be a strong fit for a New England team that's deprived of talented wideouts and employs his former Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels, at offensive coordinator.

"He is the best route runner of the remaining veteran receivers we're gonna talk about here, the big names that are on the back nine (of their careers)," Zolak said. "Is he on the back nine? Yes. Amari Cooper is on the back nine -- very, very good route runner. Adams is a better route runner."

Zolak added that Adams would be a great lead-by-example role model for young receivers like 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk, who caught just 12 passes for 87 yards in a disastrous rookie campaign.

"I think Polk gonna stick because he's a second-round guy and they're gonna say, 'Josh, fix him. Find things that make it work for him. We overloaded him last year. Let's keep it simple for him. Let's give him three routes and let him run (those). Let him learn under Davante Adams.'

"That's the benefit of getting a guy like Adams in here. Not only is he gonna get open and have Drake Maye be very productive with him, but he's gonna ease the tension in the room with all the other guys. I think Adams is the best of these types of guys that are on the board."

One obvious question is whether Adams would want to play for McDaniels after their rocky 2023 season in Las Vegas that resulted in McDaniels getting fired mid-season. But the Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard recently suggested that both McDaniels and Adams would be open to working together, and if Adams believes he could rack up receptions as Maye's No. 1 target in New England, that's all that matters.

"Josh being here would lure him here, because he knows he's gonna get the rock," Zolak said of Adams. "That's the point. Do you have to love the coach? No. But can the coach put in a system that's gonna benefit you and your production? Yes."

Our Patriots Insider Phil Perry also has advocated for the Patriots pursuing Adams, so if he's released before free agency begins on March 12, he's certainly a name worth monitoring.