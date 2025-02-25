The New England Patriots did a total overhaul of their coaching staff this season, most notably hiring a new head coach in Mike Vrabel.

But the Patriots also hired two new coordinators. Josh McDaniels is back for his third stint as Patriots offensive coordinator, and Terrell Williams was brought in to be the new defensive coordinator.

Williams' hire hasn't received a ton of attention, but it should. The former Detroit Lions defensive line coach is highly respected around the league. And it sure sounds like Lions head coach Dan Campbell was disappointed to lose him this offseason.

"He's an outstanding teacher. Great human being," Campbell said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine when asked about Williams, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"Someone who's team first, hard worker. He's got a good vision for what he wants to do, and certainly, I know what (Mike Vrabel) wants to do out there, they've worked together. He's just top-notch.

"That was like the hardest thing -- I got Terrell and then a year later he's gone. I was fortunate to get (new Lions d-line coach) Kacy Rogers after that. (The Patriots) are going to be very happy with (Williams), man. He's outstanding. He's one of the best d-line coaches in the league, if not the best. I think him and Kacy are No. 1 and 2."

Williams did a great job with the Lions defensive line last season. Detroit had a fantastic defense for most of the 2024 campaign until an abundance of injuries took their toll on that group.

He has a tough challenge in New England, though. The Patriots' defense finished dead last in sacks with just 28 in 18 games last season. New England's pass rush was almost non-existent in many games.

The good news for the Patriots is that the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with impressive prospects at edge rusher, defensive tackle and linebacker, so New England should be able to acquire a solid player or two for its front seven.