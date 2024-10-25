Perry: Why Cooper Kupp is intriguing trade target for Patriots

Star wide receivers have been on the move over the last couple of weeks with the NFL trade deadline approaching. Should the New England Patriots get in on the action?

If they do look to add a No. 1 wideout ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, one intriguing option is Los Angeles Rams veteran Cooper Kupp. The 31-year-old has recently been the subject of trade rumors and would immediately slot in as New England's top option in the passing game.

The downside? Kupp has been hampered by injuries since his 2021 All-Pro campaign. It would be risky - especially for the rebuilding Patriots - to part ways with premium draft picks for a receiver who has trouble staying on the field.

Still, our Phil Perry believes it would behoove New England to bring Kupp into the fold for the right price. He made the case for acquiring Kupp while answering a Reddit AMA question on the Next Pats Podcast.

"Cooper Kupp's up there in age. He's been all kinds of banged-up. But for me, depending on what it would require to get him ... he's exactly what they need in that receiver room," Perry said. "Experience, professionalism, toughness, smarts, understands where to go. ... I also think it could be really helpful for your rookie quarterback in a year where you don't have many dependable options. It's Hunter Henry right now and that's it. Just give him one more, specifically at that position.

"That's a move that I would consider. Now, would you have to pay him a new deal? Would he even want to be here to sign said new deal? Probably not and probably not. But understanding that the reporting has been that the Rams have been shopping him, I don't hate that thought at all.

"I think the Patriots are in desperate need of an infusion of someone like Cooper Kupp. Usually, you can't do that midseason. My guess is the Patriots won't do that midseason with Cooper Kupp just given where they are in terms of their organizational trajectory. But if it helps mentor your young quarterback, helps make him a little bit more comfortable, if it helps mentor your young receivers, helps make them a little more professional, I think that's the kind of addition that could give you exponential return."

