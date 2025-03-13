Latest reports on Cooper Kupp's free agency, potential salary

Cooper Kupp is the most popular player remaining on the NFL free agent market, and several reports indicate that there are a bunch of teams interested in signing him.

Kupp played the first eight seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, who released him on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Wednesday night that the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots were among the teams to watch as Kupp weighs his options.

Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that the Patriots have in fact reached out to Kupp. He also notes that the veteran wide receiver's asking price on a new contract is quite steep.

A league source tells me Kupp's asking price is "insane" compared to where he is at this point in his career. https://t.co/mgzc7FdIU0 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 13, 2025

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, it might take $10-plus million for a team to sign Kupp.

Regarding WR Cooper Kupp's market, I've heard from a handful of teams that believe someone will be willing to offer him around $12M per year. That'll be too much for some teams that aren't in on him. But like anything in free agency, it's fluid, and we'll see if that number… — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 13, 2025

Kupp will be 32 years old in June, and he has missed 18 games over the last three seasons. The last time he played a full 17-game campaign was 2021, when he had one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in league history.

But when healthy, Kupp is still a productive player. He tallied 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Rams in 2024.

The Patriots still have plenty of salary cap space, even after a busy first few days of free agency that saw them acquire defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, and cornerback Carlton Davis, among other players.

Kupp isn't a true No. 1 wideout at this stage of his career, but he would still be a nice upgrade for the Patriots, who desperately need to surround franchise quarterback Drake Maye with more talent at the skill positions.

If the Patriots don't land Kupp, other free agent options at wide receiver include Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs and Brandin Cooks.