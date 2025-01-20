How will Vrabel fill out coaching staff? Updates on potential hires

The New England Patriots were the first NFL team to hire a new head coach this offseason. But they're taking their time in filling out Mike Vrabel's staff.

The Patriots have yet to announce any other coaching staff hires since Vrabel was named head coach on Jan. 12. In fact, they've only interviewed two offensive coordinator candidates and have yet to interview any defensive coordinator candidates.

That could change this week, however. In his weekend notes column published Sunday morning, ESPN's Mike Reiss noted that some around the NFL view Detroit Lions defensive line coach/run-game coordinator Terrell Williams as Vrabel's "ideal pick" to be New England's DC. Williams spent six seasons in Tennessee while Vrabel was the Titans' head coach, and Vrabel gave him the "assistant head coach" title in 2023.

After the Lions' loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round, Williams is now free to interview with other teams in person, and based on Reiss' reporting, it seems likely that New England will reach out.

Who else might be on Vrabel's radar at DC? On the latest Next Pats Podcast, our Patriots Insider Phil Perry identified Philadelphia Eagles inside linebackers coach Bobby King as a name to watch.

"(King) worked with Vrabel for a couple years in Tennessee, and before that the two overlapped in Houston (with the Texans), so a long-standing background with Bobby King," Perry noted. "That is a transition that you do often see; (inside linebackers coach) is sort of viewed as the step away from being your play-calling defensive coordinator."

As for offensive coordinator, Perry and Tom E. Curran have reported that ex-Patriots OC Josh McDaniels remains the favorite. But Vrabel already has interviewed Chicago Bears interim head coach/offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, per reports, while Perry pointed out Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley and New York Giants tight ends coach Tim Kelly as potential candidates as well.

On the special teams front, Reiss reports there's "momentum" building around Vrabel keeping special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer in his same role.

According to Reiss, the Patriots also are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams game management coordinator John Streicher the same role for New England, similar to how Ernie Adams assisted ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with in-game decisions. Streicher was with Vrabel for his entire Titans tenure and, like Vrabel, is an Ohio State alum.

Vrabel is expected to hire Boston College strength and conditioning coach Frank Piraino -- who served as Tennessee's strength and conditioning coach under Vrabel -- in the same role as well, per Reiss.

The next two weeks should give us more action on the Patriots coaching staff front, so follow along with our live tracker to stay up to date on New England's latest hires under Vrabel.