Gonzalez admits Patriots ‘got a little more lax' under Mayo

When Mike Vrabel was introduced as the 16th head coach in New England Patriots history, he spoke about "removing entitlement" from the organization. On Wednesday, cornerback Christian Gonzalez shed more light on the team's less-than-ideal mindset under ex-head coach Jerod Mayo.

Gonzalez admitted there was a noticeable attitude change in the Patriots locker room after Mayo replaced Bill Belichick.

“I would say the building got a little more lax. I mean, that might have hurt us,” Gonzalez said on NBC Sports' PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms. “I would probably say it got a little more lax.”

Vrabel is expected to bring a "no-nonsense" approach back to New England. Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, who played under Vrabel for five seasons, warned Pats players that they'll be "in hell for a little bit" with Vrabel in charge but "the culture is going to be incredible."

Gonzalez is up for the challenge.

“I know he’s a Patriot, in the Patriot Hall of Fame. They talk good about him,” Gonzalez said of Vrabel. “I’ve heard it’s going back to what they call the ‘Patriot Way.’ For sure, I’m ready.”

The 22-year-old will play for his third head coach since being drafted 17th overall by the Patriots in 2023. He played in only four games as a rookie due to a torn labrum but showcased his elite potential in Year 2, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors as one of the few bright spots on New England's defense.

Vrabel and the new-look Patriots coaching staff will look to maximize Gonzalez's talents in Year 3. First, the front office must build around its young core with significant roster upgrades this offseason. With an abundance of salary cap space, New England is widely expected to be among the more active teams in free agency.