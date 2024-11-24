Gonzalez among few bright spots in Patriots' Week 12 loss to Dolphins

There wasn't much to like about the New England Patriots' performance against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's 34-15 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots had 10 accepted penalties for 75 yards, including six pre-snap penalties. The offensive line gave up four sacks and eight QB hits. Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye committed two turnovers -- one interception and one fumble lost.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played fantastic. He completed 29 of 40 pass attempts for 317 yards and four touchdowns. One player he didn't have much success against was Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez's status for this Week 12 matchup was uncertain going into Sunday. He was added to the injury report Friday with a hip issue. Not only was Gonzalez active, he ranked among the Patriots' top players.

Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. But while covered by Gonzalez, the star wide receiver tallied only one catch for 14 yards on one target. Gonzalez also was in coverage against Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill throughout the game, and Hill tallied just one reception for 10 yards on one target.

Christian Gonzalez in coverage, per PFF's initial charting...



vs. Tyreek Hill: 1 target, 1 catch, 10 yards



vs. Jaylen Waddle: 1 target, 1 catch 14 yards — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 24, 2024

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Gonzalez is the only high-end cornerback on the roster. Of course, Hill and Waddle are a tough matchup for any secondary. They make up one of the top wide receiver duos in all of football.

But the lack of a strong No. 2 cornerback is an issue for the Patriots, and it's something they should consider addressing in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency next offseason.

Gonzalez also scooped up a fumble in the fourth quarter and ran it back 62 yards for a touchdown. It was New England's first fumble return touchdown since Week 16 last season.

Gonzalez was only able to play in four games last season before a shoulder injury ended his rookie campaign. This season, he's been able to play in all 12 games and 98 percent of all defensive snaps.

"I take a lot of pride (in being available)," Gonzalez told reporters during his postgame press conference. "Not to go back, but last year was the first time I ever got hurt. Not being able to be out there with the team last year hurt a lot mentally. I always want to be on the field to help the team as much as I can."

The Patriots don't have a lot of franchise cornerstone players on their roster. Gonzalez is one of them, and he showed why Sunday.