There wasn't much to like about the New England Patriots' 2024 NFL season. The team struggled to a 4-13 record for the second straight campaign and hasn't won a playoff game since 2019 -- Tom Brady's last year with the franchise.

But there were a couple bright spots, and one of them was the play of second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The 2023 first-round pick had an injury-plagued rookie season, but he bounced back in 2024 with 59 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 16 games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gonzalez performed at an elite level, and he received 32 AP All-Pro votes (four first-place votes), good enough to land him on the All-Pro second team.

🔊 Next Pats Podcast: NFL Scouting Combine: Under the radar names to know | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson joined Phil Perry to discuss Gonzalez's career so far. Peterson is excited to see what's next for the Patriots' young star.

“He’s gonna be a very, very talented player," Peterson said. "He’s one of those guys that you could plug anywhere. He can be a safety, he can be a nickel, he can be your rover, you can put him in the box, you can blitz him.

"He’s kinda like that Kyle Hamilton-type player, to where he can really be your blanket to your entire defense. It's gonna be interesting to see how Mike Vrabel uses him. ..."

Peterson later added: "I love to watch him play. I love his competitive nature and I can’t wait to see how his career gonna unfold.”

Lots of current NFL players had plenty of praise for Gonzalez this season, too, including Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On a defense that lacks playmakers, the Patriots will need a stellar third season from Gonzalez to be in the playoff mix in 2025. It also would be a good idea to get him some more help at cornerback, whether that's drafting one early or signing a veteran in free agency.

The Patriots haven't hit a lot of home runs in the draft over the last 10 years, but Gonzalez certainly qualifies. He is a superstar in the making.

Also in this episode: