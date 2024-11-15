Trending
New England Patriots

Barmore listed as questionable on Patriots-Rams Week 11 injury report

The Patriots have listed 10 players as questionable for Sunday.

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Week 11 game at Gillette Stadium, and their defense might get a boost from Christian Barmore.

The star defensive tackle has not played yet this season after being diagnosed with blood clots over the summer, but he is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report ahead of this weekend's matchup. Barmore returned to practice Thursday but did not participate in Friday's session.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at his press conference Friday morning that "there's a chance" Barmore could play against the Rams. "We have a meeting with the doctors after practice today, so there is a chance," Mayo said.

Whenever Barmore returns -- whether that's this week or some other time in the future -- his snaps likely will have to be managed since he hasn't played in an actual game since Week 18 of last season.

"For a guy who hasn't really put on pads since January, it's tough. You never want to just throw a guy out there coming off an injury, regardless of what the injury is, throw him out there for 50 plays," Mayo said. "That's unrealistic. I think we see what he can handle, and we'll build from there."

Barmore is one of 10 players listed as questionable on the Patriots' latest injury report. Other notable defensive players who are questionable include edge rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle). Left tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) is questionable as well.

The Rams have already ruled out offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) and cornerback Charles Woods (ankle).

Here's the full injury report for both teams ahead of Week 11.

New England Patriots (3-7)

Out

  • No players listed

Doubtful

  • No players listed

Questionable

  • OT Vederian Lowe (shoulder)
  • DT Christian Barmore (blood clots)
  • DT Daniel Ekuale (abdomen)
  • DT Jaquelin Roy (neck)
  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot)
  • LB Christian Elliss (abdomen)
  • LB Sione Takitaki (knee)
  • CB Alex Austin (ankle)
  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
  • S Marte Mapu (neck)

Los Angeles Rams (4-5)

Out

  • OT Rob Havenstein (ankle)
  • DT Neville Gallimore (neck)
  • CB Charles Woods (ankle)

Doubtful

  • OT Joe Noteboom (ankle)

Questionable

  • LB Byron Young (knee)
  • CB Josh Wallace (hip)

