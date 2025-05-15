Barmore talks challenges with returning to play after blood clots

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore shared a major update on his health status on Thursday.

After missing most of the 2024 season due to blood clots, Barmore revealed he has been fully cleared for all football activities. He expects to be ready for the Patriots' 2025 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking to reporters at Gillette Stadium, Barmore opened up about his health scare and shared his mindset as he wipes the slate clean for next season.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"I'm feeling really good, man. Really blessed," he said. "The biggest challenge was battling with myself. Last year really hit me. I'm using it as motivation and anger.

"It's making me work even harder, because that situation was like, I could have lost a lot, and all the work I put in could have been taken away, and I would've been really hurt. So I can never take things for granted, and just keep on working harder and just keep doing what God planned."

Barmore was cleared to return to the Patriots in Week 11 of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old played in four games before being placed on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list due to a medical setback. He recorded six tackles (one sack) in his limited action.

If healthy for 2025, Barmore will be a key contributor on a Pats defense that should be significantly improved. He'll play alongside Milton Williams, who was the consensus top defensive tackle on the free-agent market. Other newcomers include veteran linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis, and edge defender K'Lavon Chaisson.

"I'm really excited," Barmore said. "Really excited, because we've got some hungry dogs. I'm really excited about how it's looking. I look at the team all the time and I'm like, 'Yeah, it's gonna be a dog.' I just love the defense."

Christian Barmore discusses his high hope for this Patriots' defense under Mike Vrabel.

Barmore has racked up 13.5 sacks in 48 games played over his first four NFL seasons. If he's at full strength, it will be a game-changer for a New England pass rush that ranked at the bottom of the league last season.

The Patriots will return to the field for OTAs starting on May 19.