Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Pats rule out three players for Week 15

The New England Patriots are back in action Sunday with a Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots have already ruled out three players for this matchup. Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker (concussion), rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (foot) will not play, based on Friday's injury report. Roy also was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Five players for the Patriots are listed as questionable, including three key defensive players -- defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger (ankle) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (knee).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Another player listed as questionable is Cole Strange. The second-year offensive lineman has not played yet this season due to a knee injury, but it's possible he could make his 2024 debut on Sunday. If Strange does play, he could see most of his snaps at center.

Every Patriots player listed as questionable was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The most notable name on the Cardinals injury report is running back Emari Demercado, who has been ruled out with a back injury.

Here are the final Week 15 injury reports for the Patriots and Cardinals.

New England Patriots (3-10)

Out

WR Javon Baker, Concussion

DT Jaquelin Roy, Foot

OT Caedan Wallace, Ankle

Questionable

DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related - Other

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder (

T Vederian Lowe, Shoulder

OL Cole Strange, Knee

Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

Out

RB Emari Demercado, Back

P Blake Gillikin, Right Foot

CB Elijah Jones, Ankle

Questionable

DL Naquan Jones, Shoulder

DL Roy Lopez, Ankle

The Patriots are playing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and Brian Hoyer is breaking down how the Patriots can get the win.