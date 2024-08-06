NFL rumors: This Patriots rival still in mix for Brandon Aiyuk trade

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns reportedly have the framework of a deal in place for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but they aren't the only teams potentially in the mix to trade for the 26-year-old star.

It might be a little too early to rule out the Pittsburgh Steelers as an option, too.

"I feel like we're getting closer to a resolution; we're just not there yet," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Tuesday on Inside Training Camp.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"You saw the reports that came out about the Browns and Patriots having the framework of a deal in place with the 49ers. You also heard some talk that the Steelers were out of this one.

"In talking to sources all over this one, I would say that my feeling is nobody is out of this. I don't know that there's a lead dog right now. I continue to say it's extremely fluid -- at some point, somebody has to blink here."

From Inside Training Camp Live: Brandon Aiyuk remains a member of the #49ers with the #Steelers, #Browns and #Patriots among the teams in the mix. I wouldn’t rule any of them out at this point. pic.twitter.com/DUwpfEvPv8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 6, 2024

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was more adamant that the Steelers remain in the mix for Aiyuk.

"My understanding is the Pittsburgh Steelers have had discussions with the 49ers about potentially trading Brandon Aiyuk. They are for sure in it right now," Rapoport said Tuesday on NFL Network.

"They are one of several teams that the 49ers are speaking with. The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. The New England Patriots are one of those teams."

This situation isn't just a matter of two teams working out a trade. Aiyuk has a lot of say in where he goes, too, as Rapoport noted.

"There are a couple different parts of this trade," Rapoport said. "Can the 49ers agree to terms on a deal with either of these teams? I'd say they're further along with the Browns and Patriots than they are the Steelers, but that is another one that at some point those two sides could come together and get a deal in place.

"And then there's the contract Aiyuk would want, and that's why he has had so much power in this situation because he's not going anywhere unless he gets a contract that he wants that sets him up financially like he desires."

From Inside Training Camp Live: The latest on the Brandon Aiyuk, as the #49ers continue active trade discussions with the #Steelers, #Browns, and #Patriots, at the least. All three teams are still in it. pic.twitter.com/c5NMAKKI5J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2024

The Browns were a wild card playoff team in the AFC last season, while the Steelers barely missed the postseason and the Patriots finished at the bottom of the AFC standings. None of those teams has a great quarterback or would give Aiyuk a better chance to win the Super Bowl than the 49ers.

The Patriots have a huge need for a legit No. 1 wideout and also have the second-most salary cap space in the league at just over $43 million. But can they convince Aiyuk that New England is the best place for him? Time will tell.