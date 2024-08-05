49ers insider gives latest update on Aiyuk as trade rumors swirl

The San Francisco 49ers have come very close to winning the Super Bowl with their current core. In the last five years, they have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl twice (2019 and 2023) and also were defeated twice in the NFC Championship Game (2021 and 2022).

They still have one of the best rosters in the league. But the window to compete for the Lombardi Trophy isn't always a long one. San Francisco has to take advantage of this moment.

It's important to keep this in mind during the Brandon Aiyuk saga. The star wideout wants a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The 49ers have already committed a lot of salary to other players, especially on offense.

If the two sides can't work out an extension, a trade could be the most logical route. But the 49ers cannot afford to weaken their roster too much, so if they move Aiyuk, getting a player in return who can help them in the upcoming season would be a huge plus.

So, where do things stand with Aiyuk right now?

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco joined NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition on Monday with the latest update.

"What I would say is the most likely scenario, and the scenario the 49ers would like to play out, would be the Cleveland Browns, because the Browns have somebody that they can offer in return for Brandon Aiyuk, in addition to draft picks, that could step in and help the 49ers get to where they want to get, which is the Super Bowl," Maiocco said.

"The Cleveland wide receiver I'm referring to is Amari Cooper. When you look at the other teams that might be in the mix, the Patriots, who would they have to offer? The name that I've been hearing is Kendrick Bourne. Now, how's Kendrick's knee? How is he coming along? The 49ers know him. But is he at the level of Brandon Aiyuk? Of course not.

"So they would have to give the 49ers more compensation as far as draft picks than what Cleveland gives the 49ers. And then another team I'm hearing is the Pittsburgh Steelers. What do they have? Not much. So that would almost have to be all draft picks.

"So I think it's still a very fluid situation for the 49ers and Aiyuk. Throughout this offseason, I've been saying there's no way the 49ers trade Aiyuk because of where they are in their Super Bowl window. They have to do everything to not weaken the team. They can't take a step back. But now, just the way things are playing out, I think it is very much on the table that Brandon Aiyuk is traded within, I don't know, a very short period of time, I believe."

Another important part of this situation is that Aiyuk needs to figure out what he wants.

"Ultimately, what's he going to do? What is he going to value?" Maiocco said. "The opportunity to potentially win a Super Bowl this year with a team that he knows very well, the 49ers, where he's certainly not the only playmaker on that team? Or is it to be paid among the top wide receivers in the league and be the No. 1 guy on offense? So it's really up to him."

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to be competitive in the AFC. The Steelers have some good pieces but also plenty of uncertainty at quarterback. The Patriots are very much a rebuilding team with their own issues at quarterback.

What kind of fit would Aiyuk be in New England if the Patriots and 49ers were able to work out a deal?

"I think he's a good fit anywhere," Maiocco said. "He's a good route runner. He has good hands, he's improved every year he's been in the league. The question with him is he's been, in a lot of ways, maybe the No. 4 guy that teams have game-planned against since he's been with the 49ers.

"How would he be as the person who's the focal point of an offense where teams are trying to take him away? I think he would be just fine."

The Patriots could absolutely use a highly skilled and physical wideout such as Aiyuk. He's much, much better than any wide receiver currently on their depth chart. Aiyuk set a career high with 1,342 receiving yards last season, along with 75 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Acquiring a player of his caliber would be a huge upgrade to the Patriots offense and finally give them a high-end skill position player that opposing defenses need to be aware of at all times.