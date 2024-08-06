Why it makes sense for Patriots to pursue a Brandon Aiyuk trade

One of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL is available on the trade market, and the New England Patriots are reportedly in the mix.

The six-time Super Bowl champions have many weaknesses on their roster. You could make a strong case they have more glaring needs than wide receiver. Left tackle immediately comes to mind. But it's painfully obvious that this team lacks true difference-makers on offense -- players who keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

The opportunities to acquire these kinds of stars are rare, so when you have a chance to get one, it's often foolish not to at least try.

And in Aiyuk's case, it sounds like the Patriots are giving this pursuit a strong effort. The Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams in the mix for Aiyuk, per multiple reports, although it's unknown if any of those teams will be able to land the veteran wideout. Aiyuk wants a new contract, and if he's unwilling to sign long term with a particular team, it's going to be tough for that franchise to complete a trade.

The Patriots are one of the few teams able to offer Aiyuk the high salary he wants. They still have around $43 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap, which is the second-most of any team.

In the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, our Patriots insider Phil Perry explained why New England should use its financial flexibility to surround rookie quarterback Drake Maye with expensive players at important positions, primarily wide receiver and left tackle.

"You have these different tools with which to build your team," Perry said. "One is that 2025 first-round pick. One is all of this money you're still able to spend because you're not paying big dollars to a quarterback, a wide receiver, a tackle. ... You don't really have much money devoted to the edge of your defense or cornerback, either.

"So the most expensive positions in the sport, for the most part, you are not paying an expensive player. You have, even after all of these re-signings, so much money to spend. You could (acquire Aiyuk) and still go after a left tackle in free agency next year. That is feasible.

"This is your time to get wild with the spending because you have a young quarterback -- even if he's not going to play -- you have a young QB on a rookie contract. It's one of the most valuable things in sports, and it's why they have the flexibility to do something like Aiyuk and more at other positions around Maye. Give him that environment he needs to find out if he's good or not, to find out how good he can be. And then when it's time to pay him, then you can make decisions that correlate with how good he is as a player."

Not only do the Patriots have the financial flexibility to pursue Aiyuk, acquiring a player of his caliber also could accelerate Maye's development. This is important because the Patriots did not surround their last first-round quarterback, Mac Jones, with enough high-end talent at the skill positions. New England cannot afford to make that same mistake with Maye, and there are many recent examples of teams giving a young QB a stud veteran wideout and making it work.

"We've seen the Bills take their highly-drafted young quarterback (Josh Allen) and see him go up a significant level," Perry said. "He went up a bit with Cole Beasley, then they added Stefon Diggs to the mix and he became one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

"Tua Tagovailoa, it goes without saying, they surrounded him with great offensive talent and a great offensive coaching staff, and his stats have gone through the roof. A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia (is another example)."

There's no guarantee that Maye and Aiyuk would enjoy the same success as the aforementioned QB/WR duos, but it's probably worth taking the gamble to find out.

