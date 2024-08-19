It was one thing for the Patriots to lose out on Calvin Ridley in free agency. The Titans made the biggest offer, his girlfriend dislikes the Northeast, and have you heard about our taxes? They're so high! The Patriots took us on a whirlwind tour of Spin City to avoid stating the obvious: New England isn't a destination anymore.

There was no weaseling out of Brandon Aiyuk's disinterest, however. The Patriots were reportedly ready to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, but the All-Pro wideout said no thanks. He'd rather play in Pittsburgh if he can't reach a deal in San Francisco.

Hard to argue. The Steelers are a picture of stability, at least compared to the Pats. Coach Mike Tomlin has been around forever, they usually make the playoffs, and the quarterback room of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields provides possibilities for the present and future, imperfect though they may be.

The Patriots have virtually none of that. They might be the least-talented team in the NFL. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is gone, replaced by rookie Jerod Mayo. And the quarterback room ... well, that's where things have suddenly gotten mildly interesting.

Fresh off an encouraging preseason performance against the Eagles, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is very much in contention to win the starting job from veteran placeholder Jacoby Brissett. Mayo reiterated to WEEI on Monday that Maye could "100 percent" be his starting quarterback in Week 1.

This raises a possibility that, even if remote, is a possibility nonetheless, and we're all about hope these days: Could Maye flash enough over the rest of the preseason to change Aiyuk's mind?

The Steelers and 49ers still haven't consummated a trade, because San Francisco reportedly wishes to sign the four-year vet to an extension. If Aiyuk wants to win, he won't leave the Bay Area.

But if his priorities are (A) scoring a massive payday and (B) playing with a quarterback who won't make him rip out his hair, another stellar outing from Maye on Sunday night against the Commanders might resonate beyond New England.

Maye showed a big arm and playmaking instincts on Thursday against the Eagles. His 50-yard dime off the hands of a diving Javon Baker would've been the greatest throw of Mac Jones' life. Build on that against Washington in prime time, and maybe it's worth placing another call to 49ers boss John Lynch.

It would require backtracking from the ludicrous assertion that the Patriots withdrew from the Aiyuk sweepstakes because they decided they liked their own anonymous wideouts, but whatever. It's OK to swallow a little pride to land a legit No. 1 receiver.

This is how the NFL works. If you have a quarterback, you have a chance. If you don't, it doesn't matter how tall your lighthouse is or that you boast the world's biggest outside TV.

Receivers aren't interested in QBs who can't get them the ball. Brissett may be highly respected, but he doesn't move the needle. A breakout preseason from Maye could make him at least as intriguing as the washed-up Wilson and the given-up-on Fields.

The path to putting the Patriots back on the map runs directly through Maye's right arm. So even if Aiyuk remains more likely to land in Pittsburgh or simply re-sign with San Fran, we just want to be able to say there's a chance. And Maye's the only man who can give it to us.

If it's not this receiver, maybe it'll be the next one. CeeDee Lamb, anyone?