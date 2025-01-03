The New England Patriots' 2024 season will end Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, and we still don't know how much Drake Maye will play.

The rookie quarterback has started the last 11 games for the Patriots, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said earlier this week that Maye will start "for sure" versus the Bills.

Alex Van Pelt shares Drake Maye's status for Week 18 vs. the Bills and says the 'intent' is for the rookie QB to play the entire game.

Maye is also questionable for this game with a right hand injury, according to the team's final Week 18 injury report released Friday afternoon. While it's helpful for Maye to get as many reps as possible in his rookie campaign, there's some risk to playing him.

Aside from injury risk, another reason not to play Maye much in this game is the fact that, with a loss, the Patriots would secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Patriots beat the Bills, they could fall as far as the No. 4 overall pick. That's a huge difference, and one that could alter the team's offseason plans.

In other injury news, the Patriots have officially ruled out cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion), center Ben Brown (concusion), safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder). Polk ends his rookie season with 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Six players are listed as questionable for New England, including Maye (right hand) and tight end Hunter Henry (foot).

The Bills have just two players listed on the injury report. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (quad) is out, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) is questionable. The Bills are not expected to play their starters many snaps because they've already clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Here's the final Week 18 injury report for the Patriots and Bills.

New England Patriots (3-13)

OUT

C Ben Brown, Concussion

CB Christian Gonzalez, Concussion

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Shoulder

QUESTIONABLE

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle/Quadricep

TE Hunter Henry, Foot

LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee

LB Titus Leo, Ankle

QB Drake Maye, Right Hand

LB Sione Takitaki, Knee

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

OUT

LB Terrel Bernard, Quad

QUESTIONABLE