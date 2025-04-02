Is Parcells deserving of Pats Hall of Fame? Curran weighs in

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft buried the hatchet with Bill Parcells on Tuesday, announcing the former head coach will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

The decision gives closure to a decades-old feud that began when Parcells left the organization to coach the archrival New York Jets in 1997. Parcells grew frustrated with ownership preventing him from "shopping for the groceries." Kraft was unhappy with rumors of Parcells' departure overshadowing the Patriots' Super Bowl appearance vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Kraft told reporters at the NFL annual meeting he wanted to extend the olive branch to Parcells "while both of us are alive."

"I thought it would be great given what he's done for the team," Kraft said. "I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony."

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran shared his reaction to Parcells' selection during Tuesday's Quick Slants.

"I always resisted the idea of Bill Parcells entering the Patriots Hall of Fame," Curran said. "I understood the argument for him, but he in 1996 kind of kicked the entire organization throughout that season. They went to the Super Bowl, but players and coaches and ownership alike will tell you they don't feel he was fully focused. He was focused on the New York Jets. And when he went to the Jets, he actively for the next several seasons tried to undermine the Patriots at every turn.

"However, there is an amount of time spent in purgatory, and I think the fans have been heard because Parcells has been a finalist many times for the Patriots Hall of Fame and never voted in. I do think it's reasonable, I do think it's appropriate for Robert Kraft to reach across the aisle and for Parcells' contributions to be celebrated. So I'm fine with it, purgatory served."

While Parcells is a polarizing figure for Pats fans, there's no doubt he made the organization relevant upon his arrival in 1993. New England had a 9-39 record from 1990 to 1992. Parcells was 34-34 as the Patriots' head coach, leading the team to two playoff appearances (1994, 1996) and the one Super Bowl berth.

Parcells was a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023.

