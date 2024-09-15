Belichick posts tribute to 2014 Patriots during Seahawks game

With the Seattle Seahawks in town, the New England Patriots honored their Super Bowl XLIX-winning team before Sunday's Week 2 showdown at Gillette Stadium. Former head coach Bill Belichick wasn't in attendance, but that didn't stop him from acknowledging the special occasion.

Belichick took to Instagram to show his appreciation for those who played a role in his fourth championship in New England.

"Congratulations to every player, coach, and support staff member on our incredible 2014 team," he wrote. "You did everything at a championship level little things on a daily basis which nobody outside of us saw, and big things, legendary things under pressure for the world to see, The playoffs were unforgettable - down 14 points twice to the Ravens - a total domination of the Colts and a heart stopping win in Arizona against the defending SB Champs. I am forever grateful for the great team effort. and to all the Patriots fans who supported us with such enthusiasm. We all shared a magical ride together."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Check out the post below:

Super Bowl XLIX ended with Seattle -- down 28-24 -- infamously opting to throw from the one-yard line rather than hand the ball off to their star running back Marshawn Lynch. Then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler in what remains arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history to seal New England's victory.

Before Sunday's Patriots-Seahawks game, Butler rang the ball atop the Gillette Stadium lighthouse as the team's honorary "Keeper of the Light." Several members of the 2014 Patriots were in attendance and were honored during a halftime ceremony.