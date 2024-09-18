Belichick critiques Pats' clock management in loss to Seahawks

Bill Belichick hasn't disappointed in his new role as an NFL analyst through the first two weeks of the regular season. The ex-New England Patriots head coach has brought his unique insight and compelling commentary to The CW's Inside the NFL, ESPN's ManningCast, and Underdog's COACH podcast.

This week, Belichick took aim at his former team and his successor, Jerod Mayo. The six-time Super Bowl champion criticized the Patriots for how they managed the game clock just before halftime in Sunday's overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

New England punted after two incompletions, giving Seattle the ball with just under 30 seconds left in the second quarter. That was enough time for the Seahawks to get kicker Jason Myers in position for a 44-yard field goal, which he drilled to extend their lead to 17-13.

"We saw several games this weekend where that was really a factor, certainly the New England-Seattle game where Seattle scored right before the half, ultimately took it into overtime," Belichick said Monday on the ManningCast. "That was a big three points they picked up there with some, let's say, questionable clock management."

Belichick doubled down on his critique during Wednesday's episode of the COACH podcast alongside Michael Lombardi and Matt Patricia.

"New England threw for 100 yards total, so that was their passing," he said. "So I think the chances of them passing the ball down the field with a minute to go in the first half -- why would you do that? Give it to (running back Rhamondre) Stevenson, get a couple first downs, get out of there at halftime and start over again. Especially with Seattle getting the ball in the third quarter.

"They get a punt back, have a punt return, kick a field goal, end up going to overtime. Those end up being three big points."

Indeed those three points were critical as the Patriots went on to lose in OT, 23-20.

Consider the clock management gaffe a rookie mistake for Mayo, whose loss to Seattle marked his second game as an NFL head coach. He'll look to bounce back this Thursday night in a divisional showdown with the New York Jets.