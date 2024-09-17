Trending
New England Patriots

Belichick tells great Super Bowl LI story during ESPN's ‘Manningcast'

Belichick had to re-watch the Patriots' comeback to make sure it really happened.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many New England Patriots fans were absolutely stunned after watching their team erase a 28-3 deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI during the 2016 season.

And it sounds like Bill Belichick had a similar feeling after that historic comeback.

Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles in 24 seasons as Patriots head coach, joined ESPN's Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning for Monday night's broadcast of the Falcons versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Belichick was asked about Super Bowl LI and admitted that he re-watched the second half and overtime in his hotel room to make sure he wasn't just dreaming about winning the game.

"When I got back to the hotel, the game happened to be on in my hotel room," Belichick explained. "It was about the start of the third quarter, and I said, you know what, I need to sit down and watch this and make sure we still won it, because maybe that was just a dream.

This wasn't the only time during the Manningcast that Belichick talked about Super Bowl LI.

Belichick also made note of how he felt about seeing Falcons owner Arthur Blank down on the sidelines during the fourth quarter with the Patriots in the middle of their comeback.

"I remember Blank down on the sideline in the fourth quarter, celebrating when they were ahead,” Belichick said. “He’s a pretty good dresser. Arthur always looks sharp, but he was down there on the sideline, and we were getting beat, and I was like, Jesus."

Belichick reportedly interviewed twice with the Falcons this past offseason for their head coach job, but they ultimately decided to hire Raheem Morris.

Belichick threw shade at, and criticized the Falcons multiple times throughout his Manningcast appearance. Maybe he's upset about not getting the Atlanta job? Either way, we can expect Belichick to share his thoughts on Super Bowl LI whenever it's brought up. It's one of the best moments of his career. And it's one that Falcons fans will have to re-live again and again.

