Bill Belichick has received a whole lot of publicity over the past few days. And none of it reflects particularly well on the North Carolina head coach.

A quick recap: Belichick sat down for a recent interview with "CBS Mornings" that aired Sunday and included a behind-the-scenes moment in which Belichick's girlfriend, the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, interrupted to shut down a question from CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil about how the couple met.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson said from her-off camera seat.

Dokoupil added that Hudson was "a constant presence" throughout the interview, which led to some public criticism of Hudson and Belichick trying to exert too much control over an interview that was intended to promote Belichick's forthcoming book.

On Tuesday, Hudson responded to that criticism by posting a screenshot of an email supposedly written by Belichick that expressed frustration with how his book is being portrayed in the media.

"This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL — not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes,” the email read in part. "I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically."

The interview and Hudson's post seem to portray a situation where Belichick and Hudson are very concerned with Belichick's public perception -- with Hudson taking an extremely active role in trying to shield the 73-year-old former New England Patriots coach from criticism.

UNC releases a statement from Bill Belichick regarding his recent CBS Sunday Morning interview. It says that it's a "false narrative" that his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson was attempting to control the interview. "It presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few… pic.twitter.com/9lnB4ek03g — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2025

As The MMQB's Albert Breer explained Tuesday on Arbella Early Edition, this development shouldn't be surprising for those who know Belichick.

"That line Bill gave you about, 'When was the last time I cared about what anyone else thinks?' He cares," Breer said, as seen in the video player above. "When you say he doesn't care about the media, there is no coach in the NFL who did more to manage the media than Bill Belichick did based on what happened to him in Cleveland (his first NFL head coaching stop).

"That's why Berj Najarian (Belichick's former right-hand man with the Patriots) was here, was to help manage that and take that off his plate and make sure that everything was in order there, so he could just focus on football and he could be himself."

Hudson seemingly has taken on a similar role, but in a very public fashion and with the added dynamic of being romantically involved with Belichick, who is 49 years her senior. According to Breer, the whole situation has led to plenty of snickering from NFL coaches and scouts watching from afar.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't a bunch of text threads that I have with scouts and coaches that are on fire over this," Breer said. "Everybody's making the same jokes over and over and over again.

"I think that does have an effect, though. If Bill was looking to get back in the NFL and he is a punch line for so many people in the league now -- again, your head coach is your face of your organization. So, this makes him more difficult to hire."

Belichick has always done things his way, and perhaps his relationship with Hudson won't impact his ability to coach the Tar Heels this fall. But as Breer pointed out, there are more complicated dynamics at play at the college level that Belichick may have to account for as he and Hudson remain in the spotlight.

"It's important because, this is the line that a lot of people in college sports will say to you: The football program is the front doorstep of the university," Breer said. "So, you're not just representing the guys that are in that football building with you, you're representing an entire university.

"There are so many different tentacles to an operation like that. There are going to be a lot of people that are going to have a say in the way these things go that have nothing to do with football and don't care if the football team is 3-9 or 9-3, and that's where I think you create a problem for yourself here if you're Bill.

"This reflects really poorly on the University of North Carolina, and that's why somebody has got to make an effort now to reel all of this back in."

Belichick's first game coaching UNC is on Sept. 1 against TCU, but it sounds like Belichick may have to do some damage control first.