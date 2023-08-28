Belichick defends Patriots' offensive line moves amid growing criticism

No position group on the New England Patriots roster has received more criticism or analysis this summer than the offensive line.

And the concern has been warranted, too.

Not only is the offensive line one of the most important parts of the roster, this group also played poorly throughout training camp and the preseason. Whether it was sacks, QB pressures, missed blocks/assignments, penalties, etc., there wasn't much to like from the o-line over the last month.

The two trades the Patriots made over the weekend were basically an admission that their depth at tackle wasn't good enough. New England traded running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for Tyrone Wheatley Jr. They also dealt a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for offensive tackle Vederian Lowe.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did an interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday morning, and when asked about these recent moves and the overall construction of the offensive line since the end of last season, he defended the decisions the organization has made.

“Well, we drafted three players on the offensive line," Belichick said. "I’m not really sure what you’re referring to. We signed Riley Reiff, we drafted three players on the offensive line. (David) Andrews, Trent Brown, (Mike) Onwenu and (Cole) Strange are all returning. They’re returning starters for us. And we drafted three players and signed one. So, I’m not really following you.”

Belichick was asked again about the tackle spot, specifically.

“Right. Well, we’ll see how it all plays out," he said. "Not sure about that. Again, we drafted three players on the offensive line and signed another pretty experienced veteran.”

When the host pushed back and noted the 2023 draft picks were all in the later rounds, Belichick explained they didn't have extra first-rounders.

“Yeah, no, first three picks are on defense. That’s right. I mean, you only have so many first-round picks," Belichick said.

The offensive line could make or break the Patriots this season.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones should be better in 2023. The wide receiver and tight end depth charts are stronger compared to last year. The running back group is fantastic with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott leading the way. Not much of that will matter if the o-line is terrible, though.

The offensive line will face a difficult test right off the bat when the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and their vaunted front seven comes to Foxboro for a Week 1 matchup Sept. 10. The Eagles defense tallied 70 sacks last season, which was 15 more than any other team.