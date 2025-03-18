Best No. 4 picks in last 30 years: Will Patriots player join this group?

The New England Patriots have the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's the first time the Patriots have picked in this spot since 1994 when they selected USC linebacker Willie McGinest.

McGinest played a key role on three Super Bowl-winning teams for New England and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015. His 16 playoff sacks are still a league record.

Can the Patriots hit another home run with the No. 4 pick this year? There are some exciting prospects who could be available when the Patriots are on the clock, including Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, among others.

But if history is any indication, finding an elite player with the No. 4 pick might be a bit tricky. The list of No. 4 picks over the last 30 years (1995 to the present) has plenty of good players on it, but there are plenty of decent/not-so-special players as well.

Who are the best No. 4 picks in the last 30 years? We compiled a list below (* denotes active player):

2022: Sauce Gardner*, CB, Jets

The Jets found a cornerstone of their defense with the selection of Sauce Gardner. The University of Cincinnati product ranks among the league's top cornerbacks. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, while also earning two first team All-Pro selections (2022, 2023) and two Pro Bowl nods.

2016: Ezekiel Elliott*, RB, Cowboys

Running backs aren't often taken in the top five these days, but the Cowboys wisely took Ezekiel Elliott with their first top-five pick since 2003. Elliott ranks third all-time among Cowboys running backs with 8,488 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns -- trailing Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith in both. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and a second-team All-Pro in 2018.

2013: Lane Johnson*, RT, Eagles

The Eagles found a top-tier right tackle in Lane Johnson, who has been a first-team All-Pro twice (2017, 2022) and second-team All-Pro three times (2021, 2023, 2024). Johnson also was an important player on the Eagles' two Super Bowl-winning teams in 2017 and 2024.

2011: A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

The Bengals have drafted a lot of great wide receivers since 2000, and A.J. Green ranks among the best. He tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons, along with three years of 10-plus touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns in 158 career games. Green was a second-team All-Pro selection twice (2012, 2013).

2010: Trent Williams*, LT, Commanders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders drafted Williams more than a decade ago and he's still one of the top left tackles in the sport. He was a first-team All-Pro selection from 2021 through 2023 with the 49ers, and he has been named to the Pro Bowl 11 times. Williams was voted by his peers as the seventh-best player in the league in the NFL Top 100 ranking for 2024.

2004: Philip Rivers, QB, Giants

Rivers was technically drafted by the Giants before being traded to the Chargers for Eli Manning shortly after. The N.C. State product had a long and productive career with the Chargers, who made six playoff appearances with him under center. Rivers ranks No. 6 all-time in passing yards with 63,400 and No. 6 in passing touchdowns with 421. He was never a great big-game performer, but his regular season stats are impressive.

1999: Edgerrin James, RB, Colts

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was the star of the Colts offense in the 2000s, but Edgerrin James played a crucial role out of the backfield. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1999, 2000, 2004) and made the Pro Bowl on four occasions. His 12,246 career rushing yards rank 13th all-time. James also played a key role on the Colts team that won the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

1998: Charles Woodson, CB, Raiders

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner from Michigan had an amazing NFL career, which included being selected first-team All-Pro four times (1999, 2001, 2009, 2011) and second-team All-Pro four times (2000, 2008, 2010, 2015). Woodson was one of the best cornerbacks of his era and led the league in interceptions twice (2009, 2011). His awards in the pros include Defensive Rookie of the Year (1998), Defensive Player of the Year (2009) and Super Bowl champion (2010). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

1996: Jonathan Ogden, LT, Ravens

Ogden was one of the league's best left tackles for around a decade. He was a first-team All-Pro selection four times (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003) and a second-team All-Pro selection five times (1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2006). Ogden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.