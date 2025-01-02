Should Patriots fire Alex Van Pelt? Why OC decision is complicated

We know changes are coming to the New England Patriots' roster over the next few months.

The franchise doesn't have a choice after an awful 2024 NFL season that has resulted in a 3-13 record entering the Week 18 finale on Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots are guaranteed to finish with four or fewer wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1967-70.

Free agency, the trade market and 2025 NFL Draft are vitally important periods in which the Patriots must make significant upgrades to their roster at key positions such as left tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback, among others.

But what about the coaching staff? Should the Patriots make substantial changes there, too?

One coach under scrutiny is offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The Patriots have the third-lowest scoring offense and rank 30th out of 32 teams in total yards per game. However, rookie quarterback Drake Maye has developed nicely under Van Pelt. Maye is the key to the franchise's success in the short and long term. And we've seen many quarterbacks have their development negatively impacted by coaching changes early in their career.

Does it make sense to fire Van Pelt? Our insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed this topic and others on a new episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast.

"Following that press conference with Hunter Henry on Wednesday, I was in the locker room speaking to an offensive player, and he basically said the same things that Henry was saying and added in, 'The last thing that Drake Maye needs is to have to learn a whole new language and a whole new offense with all the progress he's made in this situation,'" Curran said.

"He deserves to be on the hot seat," Perry said. "Third down performance, red zone performance -- you've got a good quarterback, and you can't win games with a good quarterback. I understand the personnel everywhere else is really bad. It might be the worst in the league. But the quarterback play has been pretty good, and you still haven't been able to figure out how to put points on the board."

Making a change and not hiring the right OC for Maye could have disastrous consequences for the Patriots. And it's hard to make that decision without knowing which potential candidates might be available. Change for change's sake isn't always a good idea.

"He deserves to be scrutinized heavily. Does he deserve to be fired? I think what you're talking about in the consistency of the coaching for the quarterback himself has to be really heavily weighed here, and I think you have to look at your potential options," Perry explained.

"Because it's not just a firing and an immediate upgrade with Coordinator X. You have to know who Coordinator X is. Who is that person? Is he better for the quarterback and for the overall organization? I don't know the answer to that question. They can't know it, either, which makes it hard for them. Do they even know who's available or who's willing to take the job?"

If the Patriots decide to move on from Van Pelt, what kind of coordinator should replace him?

"If you're going to hire somebody to be an offensive mind here, they better be experienced -- more experienced than Alex Van Pelt," Curran said. "They better know how to develop somebody -- like a (Brian) Daboll, like a (Josh) McDaniels."

Position coach changes probably make more sense for the Patriots this coming offseason than an offensive coordinator switch does.

And to be fair to Van Pelt, he's not working with a ton of talent here, especially on the offensive line. If the Patriots are able to make meaningful roster upgrades going into next season and the results offensively are largely the same, then it would be a good idea to find a new offensive coordinator.

Also in this episode: