Breer: Why Jaguars could be Belichick's ideal landing spot

After failing to land a head-coaching job in the offseason, Bill Belichick can sit back and wait for an intriguing opportunity to present itself during or after the 2024 campaign.

The six-time Super Bowl champion should top the list of potential replacements for teams with head coaches on the hot seat. Despite speculation that Belichick will land in the NFC East, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes a return to the AFC with the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars would be an ideal landing spot for the ex-New England Patriots head coach.

"I look at where they are, they finished the year 1-5 last year, they're now 0-3 so they're 1-8 in their last nine games," Breer said of the Jaguars on Tuesday's Early Edition. "If you look at their schedule going forward, it sets up in a way where they play the Texans and the Colts, then they go to England. They could be 0-5 going to England if they lose to the Texans and Colts. They play the Bears and the Patriots in England.

"Depending on what he thinks of Trevor Lawrence, you have the quarterback there. It's convenient to one of his residences in South Florida. And Shad Khan, to some degree, is an absentee owner. He's not around a lot. So (Belichick) would be able to run the show there. He's got a relationship with Shad's son, Tony."

According to Breer, Jaguars leadership has taken Belichick's advice in the past and would likely be willing to give him the control over the organization he desires.

"I think this is a detail that maybe not a lot of people know. When they hired Doug Marrone in 2017, they did so largely on the advice of Bill Belichick," Breer said. " The Khans heard from Bill Belichick that they should hire Marrone, so clearly Bill has the ear of ownership there too.

"So I certainly think it's a place where if Bill was valuing the football situation, like, 'Can I have control? Are they gonna run it my way? Am I gonna be able to bring in my own general manager? Is there a quarterback there?' I think it sets up nicely."

While the Jags may be a perfect fit for Belichick, replacing Doug Pederson midseason if Jacksonville's woes continue doesn't seem probable. NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry recently explained on Early Edition why Belichick is unlikely to return to coaching in 2024.

That said, Jacksonville will be tough to turn down if it offers him the head coaching job in 2025. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears are also among the possible opportunities that could entice Belichick in the offseason, if not earlier.

Until then, Belichick's several media gigs will keep him busy. The 72-year-old is currently serving as a football analyst for the Pat McAfee Show, ManningCast, his COACH podcast, and the Let's Go! podcast.