FOXBORO -- It's that time again. With another preseason game in the books, let's have a look at how the Patriots' roster could look when their numbers have to be reduced down to 53 active players.

Quarterback (3): Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Joe Milton

No changes here compared to our last projection. Perhaps the Patriots would consider Bailey Zappe as a practice-squad addition if he passes through waivers. Give him credit for being ready to go Thursday after getting zero competitive practice snaps in the joint session with the Eagles on Tuesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Running back (4): Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty

This is a team that will value hard-charging runners. They have that in Harris, who has been the No. 3 back for this team throughout the summer. Hasty has also shown some value as both a runner and a receiver and did enough on Thursday to warrant consideration here.

Wide receiver (6): Ja'Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas, Javon Baker, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton

Depending on the day, we may have either Thornton or Kayshon Boutte in that sixth spot. This time around, it's Thornton, who continues to get starter reps in practice and in games.

He was on the field with Osborn and Douglas to begin the Eagles game, and his speed could earn him a spot on the roster despite the fact he's been dealing with a soft-tissue injury lately.

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell

Pretty straightforward grouping here. Henry missed Thursday's game but his absence isn't expected to be an extended one. Even if he's not fully healthy for Week 1, he likely won't be so banged up that he's not included on the initial active roster.

Offensive line (8): Chukwuma Okorafor, Sidy Sow, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Caedan Wallace, Layden Robinson, Nick Leverett

This may end up being more about roles than roster spots. Will Lowe -- who had a difficult night Thursday -- remain a starter ahead of Week 1? Will the Patriots try Onwenu at tackle and allow Layden Robinson to get some first-team reps alongside Andrews? Still a fluid situation here.

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Joe Cardona, Bryce Baringer

Nice work from Slye against the Eagles by drilling both of his field goals, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter. He gets the edge at kicker over Chad Ryland for this week.

Defensive line (7): Deatrich Wise, Armon Watts, Davon Godchaux, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms, Mike Purcell, Trysten Hill

For a defense that is going to be focused on stopping early-down runs, having a half-dozen big bodies to throw at the problem -- allowing them to rotate and stay fresh -- makes some sense.

Purcell, 33, is an experienced vet with the frame to hold his ground and eat blocks as a backup of sorts to Godchaux on the nose. Hill could chip in as an interior rusher with some explosiveness off the ball as Christian Barmore deals with his blood clot diagnosis.

Linebacker (9): Anfernee Jennings, Keion White, Oshane Ximines, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Christian Elliss, Raekwon McMillan, Joe Giles-Harris

Josh Uche played late into the game Thursday, which could've been a reflection of the scuffle he was involved in during Tuesday's practice. Mayo said ahead of that joint workout that any established players who fought would have to play the entire exhibition, and that any reserves who fought wouldn't get the chance to play at all.

Joe Giles-Harris gets his hands on too many footballs in practice to leave off here. He's impressed linebackers coach Dont'a Hightower with his instincts in coverage.

Cornerback (6): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Marco Wilson, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden

There's some jockeying happening for the Patriots on the back end of this depth chart. Wilson? Austin? Bolden? Marcellas Dial? Shaun Wade? Who is deserving of a spot?

We'll keep Wilson and Austin on the list since they've received a good deal of reps with top defenders in camp this summer. Let's also include Bolden, whose special-teams value -- he laid a punishing hit on a kickoff Thursday -- stands out.

Dial had a difficult night in coverage on Thursday and could be a practice-squad candidate if he ends up getting through waivers.

Safety (4): Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, Brenden Schooler

Without having seen Marte Mapu to this point in the summer, we'll leave him off for now, though he'd be expected to be on the roster whenever he returns to action. Until then, this remains an experienced and physical group led by the hard-hitting duo of Peppers and Dugger.