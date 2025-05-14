Live updates: Tracking Patriots schedule leaks as game details are revealed

What to Know New England's full schedule will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry will react to the Patriots' schedule live on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.

The Patriots' home and away opponents for 2025 are already confirmed.

Mike Vrabel's team won't play any international games this season.

NFL schedule release day has arrived, and hope springs eternal for the New England Patriots.

New England only had one primetime game in 2024 while stumbling to a 4-13 record, but Mike Vrabel and a new-look Patriots squad should have a few more standalone games in 2025, with dynamic young quarterback Drake Maye locked in as the starter and the likes of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Milton Williams joining in free agency.

The league will announce its full 2025 schedule at 8 p.m. ET, but the dates and times of individual games will trickle out during the day Wednesday. Keep it right here for updates as we piece together the puzzle that is the Patriots' 2025 schedule.