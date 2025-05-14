Trending

New England Patriots
Live updates: Tracking Patriots schedule leaks as game details are revealed

Here's what we know about the Patriots' schedule so far.

By Darren Hartwell and Max Molski

NFL schedule release day has arrived, and hope springs eternal for the New England Patriots.

New England only had one primetime game in 2024 while stumbling to a 4-13 record, but Mike Vrabel and a new-look Patriots squad should have a few more standalone games in 2025, with dynamic young quarterback Drake Maye locked in as the starter and the likes of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Milton Williams joining in free agency.

The league will announce its full 2025 schedule at 8 p.m. ET, but the dates and times of individual games will trickle out during the day Wednesday. Keep it right here for updates as we piece together the puzzle that is the Patriots' 2025 schedule.

