How latest report on 2025 NFL salary cap could help Patriots

The New England Patriots were already going to have more salary cap space than any other NFL team this offseason.

And now it's possible that number could go even higher.

That's because the salary cap for the 2025 season will be between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, according to a league memo sent to teams Wednesday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. This range is higher than previous estimates (around $275 million).

The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 19, 2025

If the final salary cap number for 2025 is $279.5 million, the Patriots would have $126,681,728 in cap space, per OverTheCap. The team with the second-most cap space is the Las Vegas Raiders at $99,716,914, or about $27 million less than the Patriots.

While a higher salary cap is good for the Patriots, especially with their abundance of roster weaknesses to address in the offseason, this scenario also gives other teams more cap space, which could create more competition for the top players who reach free agency.

The Patriots need as much cap room as possible to attract free agents. Let's face it -- there are some factors working against the Patriots in free agency, including the harsh New England weather and the fact that this team is far away from being a contender.

The best way for the Patriots to sign the top-tier free agents might be to overpay and make them an offer that's difficult to refuse. Wednesday's salary cap news helps the Patriots in that regard.